Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other BTown celebs pay tribute to PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi

Friday morning turned out to be a sad one for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Heeraben Modi passed away early in the morning. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Heart Hospital for the past three days and breathed her last in the same hospital. PM Modi had visited her in the hospital a day before her demise. He performed the last rites of her mother Heeraben and she was cremated in Gandhinagar. Heeraben Modi lived with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits. Bollywood actors send condolences

Ever since the news of Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passing away came to light many Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handles to share their message sending their condolence to the Prime Minister. Salman Khan wrote, “Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than loosing one’s mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need .. @narendramodi.”

Another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, who too respects PM Narendra Modi and his motives took to his Twitter handle to express his condolence. SRK wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul.”

Pan India star Pooja Hegde too wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of Smt. Heeraben Modi's death. She led an extraordinary life of bravery. My deepest condolences to our PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the entire family. Om Shanti.”

Ajay Devgn too shared his wishes for the PM and wrote, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi.”

Randeep Hooda wrote, “My heartfelt condolences Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Your Mother must have been so content and proud of you who is engaged in the service of Bharat Mata as your own Mother. May God grant her eternal peace. Om Shanti. #HeerabenModi.”

Ananya Pandayy too took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi ji. May God give PM Modi ji strength to bear the loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with the entire family. Om Shanti.”

Vivek Oberoi wrote, “A life led by Dharma and timeless values that she passed on to her son who in turn imbibed and implemented those attributes in the service of his country. A nation bows down in reverence to your beloved Mother, dear PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Om Shanti #HeerabenModi.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi Heartfelt condolences to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and their family. Best of strength to bear this unbearable loss. Rest In Peace Smt. Heeraben Modi.”

Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. Om shanti!”

Kirron Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. #HeerabenModi Ji, beloved mother of Hon’ble PM Shri

@narendramodi Ji. There’s nothing that can fill the void of losing a mother. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Modi Family. May she rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolences ॐ शांति."