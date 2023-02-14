Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan are all smiles during rehearsal with Shiamak Davar; Fans react to the UNSEEN PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, and have a massive fan following! The two superstars shared screen space in the recently released film Pathaan, which marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after 4 years. Salman Khan had an extended cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, and their camaraderie was loved by one and all. It’s always legendary when the two superstars come in one frame. Recently, choreographer Shiamak Davar shared a picture with the two superstars, in which they are seen smiling during a rehearsal. It appears to be a throwback picture, and sharing the pic, Shiamak Davar shared his experience working with both superstars. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan come together in PIC shared by Shiamak Davar

Shiamak Davar took to his Instagram account to post a picture that shows him sitting in the middle, with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posing on either side. Shah Rukh is seen wearing a grey t-short with baggy pants and a bandana, while Salman Khan donned a charcoal-grey t-shirt with denim jeans. Both superstars have huge smiles on their faces, as they posed with Shiamak Davar during a rehearsal. Sharing the snap, Shiamak Davar recalled Shah Rukh Khan convincing him to choreograph the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. He also shared that Salman Khan adds value and entertainment with his presence. “It’s truly amazing to know the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk for convincing me to do "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with "Pathaan." And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence. Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours,” wrote Shiamak Davar.

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s pic with Shiamak Davar Fans reacted to the unseen picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Shiamak Davar. While one fan wrote, “How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to seeing them working together,” another one commented, “3 legends in one frame.” Another comment read, “Indeed they are only superstars.” Check out the post below! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bond In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand spoke about directing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in the film. He said that it was fun because both superstars are friends and are so confident and secure. “That is so beautiful, what they share. They are so confident and secure in their positions. They were helping each other to do things, to better each other. There's just so much love and respect. So what you read about competition and stuff like that...my God, they just love each other. And you can feel the love and respect they have for each other and they want to do it better for the other person. That he looks better. There's no competition and it’s so beautiful,” said Siddharth.

