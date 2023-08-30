Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gadar 2: 5 ROFL Bollywood references in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, hit the theaters last week and has already amassed an impressive Rs 50 crore at the box office within just five days. Serving as a spiritual successor to the 2019 comedy drama Dream Girl, the film is gaining traction for its comedic prowess and engaging storyline. Following a prevailing trend in Bollywood, the movie is laced with amusing references and nods to other films and actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and the recent blockbuster Gadar 2. These clever references are sure to tickle your funny bone. Here are a few that you might have overlooked:

Shah Rukh Khan’s marriage and kids

In the movie, Paresh Rawal's character wants to get his son, Shah Rukh, married and asks for Manjot Singh’s help in finding a girl for him. He misunderstands and responds that Shah Rukh Khan is already married and also has three kids.

Gadar 2 song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

The iconic song of Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, has been used in the background of a scene where Abhishek Banerjee’s Shah Rukh tries to romance Ayushmann’s Pooja and eventually finds out his real identity. Interestingly, another song from Gadar 2, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, was used in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Salman Khan’s Naiyo Lagda song

The popular song Naiyo Lagda from Salman Khan’s recent film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been used in another hilariously romantic scene.

Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om

Seema Pahwa, who is a part of the talented supporting ensemble, plays a lady who has been divorced twice and is on the verge of the third one. She falls in Love with Ayushmann’s Karam and recites a disaster version of the iconic dialogue from SRK’s movie Om Shanti Om, which originally was, “Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai.”

Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense

In the climax of the movie, when Ayushmann's character, who had been portraying Pooja, finally discloses his true identity to everyone, Paresh Rawal's character amusingly comments, "I recognized Ranveer Singh even when he was wearing a ghagra (skirt), but I couldn't recognize him (Ayushmann's character) in this." This dialogue playfully references Ranveer Singh's well-known bold and unconventional fashion choices.

