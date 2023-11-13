Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan gets 'Tiger vs Pathaan' moment as they meet at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash

Salman Khan is currently basking in the glorious response of his recent release Tiger 3. He also attended the Diwali bash of his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma which was attended by many big names including Shah Rukh Khan. At one point, the duo was captured having a conversation as they were surrounded by a sea of people.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan meet at Arpita's bash

Names like SRK, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Sonali Bendre and Sonakshi Sinha among others attended the party.

Names like SRK, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Sonali Bendre and Sonakshi Sinha among others attended the party.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy diwali

On Diwali, King Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish everyone a happy Diwali. He wrote, "This Diwali let’s take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us….Life. May we have the strength to show our gratitude and ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good…feel even better and dance a lot tonight."

Workwise, SRK was last seen in the action thriller Jawan which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The film is slated to release during the Christmas week of December. Salman's recent release was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film is a part of the YRF spy universe. Earlier this year, Salman did a cameo as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger in SRK's Pathaan.

