Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan had agreed to do SLB’s film together, CONFIRMS Dabangg 3 producer Nikhil Dwivedi

A while back, a report stated that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would be coming together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Now, Dabangg 3 producer Nikhil Dwivedi has confirmed the same but mentioned that things didn’t work out.

Fans of and have been aching to see the two mega stars of Hindi cinema together on the big screen. Salman and Shah Rukh’s last stint together was in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in a song. However, a full fledged film came a long time back. A while back, a rumour was rife that Salman and SRK might star together in a film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, nothing was officially announced about it.

Now, Dabangg 3’s producer Nikhil Dwivedi has revealed to Mumbai Mirror that Shah Rukh and Salman almost agreed to come together in a Bhansali film with him as the producer. Nikhil mentioned that Bhansali had almost made Shah Rukh and Salman’s reunion happen. The producer mentioned that both SRK and Bhaijaan had agreed to a film together. However, Sanjay Bhansali had to work on the second half of the script as he wasn’t happy with it and post that, Salman and the filmmaker had an issue related to Inshallah and things couldn’t work out.

(Also Read: Salman Khan REVEALS he kept Dabangg open ended for sequel; Says ‘Prabhudheva got South’s heroism in Dabangg 3’)

On Shah Rukh and Salman coming together, Nikhil revealed, “Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it.” When asked if his project with Bhansali, Salman and SRK is likely to happen in the future, Nikhil sighed and mentioned that he doubts it.

Currently, Nikhil is looking forward to Salman Khan and starrer Dabangg 3’s release in theatres. The film hits the screens today. Nikhil Dwivedi joined the Khans as co-producer on Dabangg 3 and Prabhudheva was roped in as the director. The film’s trailer delves into Chulbul Pandey’s past and fans were intrigued by it. As the film releases today, fans are elated to witness Chulbul back on the screen. It also stars South star Kiccha Sudeep.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More