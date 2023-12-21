Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and more arrive in style at Anand Pandit's birthday bash

On December 21, the dazzling night witnessed Anand Pandit, a multifaceted powerhouse in film production, distribution, and real estate, celebrating his birthday in grand style. The glittering event took place in Mumbai, drawing Bollywood's crème de la crème. The stars dazzled in their finest attire, elevating the style quotient of the soirée.

Bollywood celebs attend Anand Pandit's birthday bash

Anand Pandit's birthday party played host to the who's who of Bollywood, and among the distinguished guests was the man of the hour himself, Shah Rukh Khan. The timing couldn't have been more perfect, considering SRK's latest release, Dunki, has hit the screens today, garnering praise from both fans and critics. The actor made a striking appearance in a suave black suit ensemble, complemented by stylish sunglasses, and a million-dollar smile.

Salman Khan made a cheerful appearance alongside Sajid Nadiadwala. Sporting a black coat and trousers over a blue shirt, Bhaijaan looked absolutely dapper and exuded a jovial mood as he posed for the cameras with a wide smile on his face.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan graced the event in stylish all-black ensembles, with Big B adding a pop of color with white and orange sports shoes. The Bachchans exchanged greetings with Jackie Shroff and posed together. The Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, graced the event with his presence, accompanied by his father Rakesh Roshan. Both father and son looked sophisticated and elegant, showcasing their impeccable sense of style.

Kajol stole the spotlight at the event in a stunning pastel sequin saree, radiating elegance. Her minimalistic makeup and open hair complemented the overall glamorous look, showcasing her timeless beauty.

Bollywood heartthrobs Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan made a stylish statement in their all-black casual outfits, capturing the spotlight at the event. The dynamic duo posed together for the media, creating a memorable moment and exuding their effortlessly cool vibes.