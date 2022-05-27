Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit & Gauri Khan’s EPIC SELFIE at Karan Johar’s bash is UNMISSABLE

Shah Rukh Khan , Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit’s selfie with Gauri Khan and Dr. Sriram Nene at Karan Johar’s birthday bash is making us feel all the nostalgia. Karan’s 50th birthday celebration on the 25th of May seems like a gift that just keeps on giving! It was undoubtedly the party of the year with so many Bollywood celebs reuniting under one roof for a happy time, and the many star-studded selfies on social media stand as proof of the same. Speaking of which, just a few moments back, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram space and dropped one of the most EPIC photos from the night, featuring SRK, Salman, Gauri, and Dr. Nene. Anyone missing Hum Aapke Hain Kaun because we sure do! Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan’s PHOTO Some time back, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to the photo-and-video sharing site and shared a priceless photo with her husband Dr. Nene, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Gauri. The five of them excitedly posed for a photo as Sriram Nene clicked the selfie. While the Karan Arjun actors were seen dressed in black, Gauri wore a blingy golden dress, and Madhuri wore a black shirt with glittery trousers. Sharing the photo, Madhuri captioned the post, “So much to talk about, right?” and we can’t agree more. For the unversed, the three actors shared screen space in the film Hum Aapke Hain Sanam. As soon as she shared the photo, it created a storm on social media with fans overpouring the post with likes and comments.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming projects

SRK, Salman and Madhuri have interesting projects in the pipeline. Shah Rukh is all set to make his comeback after four years on the silver screen. He has Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. Apart from this, the actor will mark his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani with Dunki.

Salman Khan has Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. Speaking about Madhuri, after her debut digital outing with The Fame Game, she will be next seen in another project titled Maja Maa starring her with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.

