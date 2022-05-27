Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit & Gauri Khan’s EPIC SELFIE at Karan Johar’s bash is UNMISSABLE
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan, and Sriram Nene in one photo? Anyone missing Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam?
Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan’s PHOTO
Some time back, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to the photo-and-video sharing site and shared a priceless photo with her husband Dr. Nene, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Gauri. The five of them excitedly posed for a photo as Sriram Nene clicked the selfie. While the Karan Arjun actors were seen dressed in black, Gauri wore a blingy golden dress, and Madhuri wore a black shirt with glittery trousers.
Sharing the photo, Madhuri captioned the post, “So much to talk about, right?” and we can’t agree more. For the unversed, the three actors shared screen space in the film Hum Aapke Hain Sanam. As soon as she shared the photo, it created a storm on social media with fans overpouring the post with likes and comments.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming projects
SRK, Salman and Madhuri have interesting projects in the pipeline. Shah Rukh is all set to make his comeback after four years on the silver screen. He has Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. Apart from this, the actor will mark his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani with Dunki.
Salman Khan has Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. Speaking about Madhuri, after her debut digital outing with The Fame Game, she will be next seen in another project titled Maja Maa starring her with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager shares UNSEEN pictures of AbRam on his birthday; Calls him a naughty baby