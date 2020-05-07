Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, whose digital debut would you like to see FIRST? COMMENT

Among the popular superstars in Bollywood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s fan base is spread across the globe. With the digital platforms getting more popular and many stars taking the same route, who among SRK, Salman and Akshay, would you like to see on OTT platforms? Tell us in the comments.

If there are three superstars who have been ruling the hearts of people across the world with their films, it is , and . Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay have entertained people for the last 3 decades and they continue to do so with their films. While Shah Rukh started his career with TV shows like Fauji and Circus, Salman and Akshay had their own share of struggle when they made their debut in Bollywood. While Salman and Akshay are gearing up for the release of Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb, Shah Rukh hasn’t announced any film yet.

Amid this, the lockdown has been extended for the third time in the country and over the past few weeks, only digital platforms have flourished. Several Bollywood actors like Sharman Joshi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and others have made their debut on digital platforms like Netflix, Prime video, Disney Plus Hotstar and others. Amid this, we wondered what if the popular three superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and were to make their way to the digital screens.

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan or Khushi Kapoor, whose TikTok videos amid lockdown do you enjoy more? COMMENT

While Akshay had already announced his digital debut in a grand way with Prime video and he had set himself on fire to announce his show, Shah Rukh is reportedly producing web shows for Netflix and Prime. Shah Rukh’s Bard OF Blood with Emraan Hashmi got a good response and now his new horror show, Betaal is already creatine ripples with his first look. However, Salman hasn’t announced any such projects with OTT Platforms. Amid this, we would like to ask all loyal fans of SRK, Salman and Akshay, who they would like to see on the digital platforms.?

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×