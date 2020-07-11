Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan; Which actor would you love to see in a web series?

Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan have ever appeared in any web series till date. Do comment below and let us know which actor among the three of them would you love to watch in a web series.

When we talk about Bollywood superstars, among the first names that come to our minds include , , and . The three of them have proved their mettle in acting and established themselves as the finest stars the industry has witnessed in current times. Talking about King Khan, he initially began his acting career with some popular TV shows before venturing into Bollywood. Now, he is known as the Baadshah of B-town for all the obvious reasons.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, made his debut in the film industry in the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi in which he portrayed a supporting role. However, he then went on to play male leads too and gradually became one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the handsome hunk became an overnight sensation after the release of his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and is currently one of the most bankable B-town celebs.

There is no doubt about this fact that the three of them have given stellar performances in several movies. However, none of them have appeared in any OTT platform till date. Wouldn’t it be great if they make their digital debut soon? We would now like to know which actor among Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Hrithik Roshan do you want to see doing a web series. Do let us know about your valuable opinions in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

