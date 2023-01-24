Shah Rukh Khan- Salman Khan pose together in UNSEEN pic shared by Meezaan; Fans react ‘When Tiger met Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and it is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, on 25th January, 2023. A lot of things make the movie a special one! Not only does it mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after 4 years, but fans will also get to see Salman Khan in an extended cameo in his avatar of Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. With just one day to go before the release of Pathaan, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Now, Jaaved Jaffery’s son Meezaan Jaafri has shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan that is sure to leave you excited! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s UNSEEN PIC with Meezaan Jaafri

Meezaan Jafri took to his Instagram account to post a picture in which he is seen posing with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on either side. While Salman looks striking in a dark blue shirt paired with an olive green blazer, and pants, Shah Rukh Khan is seen looking dapper in a black kurta-pajama, with a matching stole around his neck. Shah Rukh accessorized with a wristwatch. Meanwhile, Meezaan wore an all-black ethnic outfit, and the picture seems to have been clicked at an event they attended recently. Sharing his excitement for the release of Pathaan, Meezaan wrote, “#PATHAAN in theatre’s tomorrow.” Check out the picture below!

Fans react to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s picture with Meezaan Needless to say, fans were super-excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame, ahead of Pathaan’s release. While one fan wrote, “When Tiger met Pathaan,” another social media user commented, “Who do I look at!?!?!?” Another fan expressed excitement for Pathaan and wrote, “Mousam blockbuster ho chuka hai sir ji #Pathaan.” About Pathaan Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is touted to be one of India’s biggest action spectacles, and is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe which kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. This film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, marks the beginning of the crossover of characters from one film to the other, and is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

