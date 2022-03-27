Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan to reunite for Tiger 3 in June, will shoot an interesting sequence: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been sending their fans into a frenzy with either new announcements or their upcoming film looks. Shah Rukh Khan recently did that as he shared a rather 'ab-tastic' photo from the sets of Pathaan. Now, as SRK gears up to wrap up his Spain shoot and return to India, there's more exciting news for fans.

According to a latest report in ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for his sequence in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in June. Not just SRK, but the sequence will feature both King Khan and Salman Khan. For those uninformed, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will be featuring in cameo sequences in each other's films.

While Salman has already shot for his scenes in Pathaan, SRK will now be returning the favour by shooting his sequence in Tiger 3. As per the report, sources close to the development have revealed that SRK and Salman's Tiger 3 shoot is scheduled for June in Mumbai.

SRK will return from Spain and reportedly start working on Rajkummar Hirani's untitled project from April. Meanwhile, Salman will start shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

In June, they will take a break from their respective schedules and focus all their energies on completing the Tiger 3 shoot. A source revealed, "The ‘Tiger 3’ sequence with Shah Rukh and Salman will be talked about well after the film’s release. It will be the same with the sequence in ‘Pathaan’, too."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan gives a glimpse of the 'unstoppable' Pathaan & flaunts his chiselled abs; PIC