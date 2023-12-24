Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan set stage on fire with their ‘Jawan Jalwa’; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh flaunt moves

It's always a cause for celebration when Bollywood celebrities come together under one roof. Just two days before Christmas, the stars of the film industry gathered for an event, showcasing their dance prowess on the stage. In the surfaced inside videos, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen igniting the stage with their performances. The likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh flaunted their impressive moves, setting the dance floor ablaze to the beats of their own songs.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan showcase their ‘Jawan Jalwa’ at an event

On Saturday, December 23, several Bollywood actors attended the Umang 2023 Police event in Mumbai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has had a remarkable year in the movies, took the stage and performed to his songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan. He also recited his famous dialogue, Main kaun hoon, from the movie Jawan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Best Bollywood Song 2023 Results: Jawan’s Chaleya, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's What Jhumka share title