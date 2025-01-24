Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun co-star Mamta Kulkarni takes sanyaas at Mahakumbh, changes her name; WATCH
Actor Mamta Kulkarni renounced her worldly life and took sanyas in the ongoing Mahakumbh. She also got a new name. Read on to know more.
Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of drugs.
Mamta Kulkarni is a popular name in the Indian film industry and has been part of several hit Bollywood films. After entertaining the audience with her craft, the actress has finally decided to renounce her worldly life and embark on a spiritual journey. On January 24, 2025, she officially took sanyaas (renunciation) and assumed a new identity as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. Read on!
Veteran Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni is on her way to becoming the Mahamandleshwar in the Kinnar Akhada. Earlier today (January 24, 2025), she performed a ‘pind daan’ in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing Mahakumbh.
Confirming the same, Laxmi Narayan, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, told ANI, “Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni a Mahamandleshwar. She is now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway.” Narayan further stated that the Karan Arjun actress has been in touch with her for the last one and a half years.
Having said that, the actress is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants. The actress performed the rituals at the sacred event before her coronation as the Mahamandaleshwar tomorrow (January 25, 2025).
Actress Mamta Kulkarni performs her ‘pind daan’:
The Aashiq Awara actress recently returned to India after 25 years. While speaking about her alleged Rs 2000 crore drug cases, she stated that she had no connection to Vicky Goswami's illegal activities or the drug trafficking case. The actress further explained that she didn't know who Vicky was meeting within Kenya, and police put her name in the case. Mamta also underlined that the court had cleared her of any wrongdoing.
To refresh your memory, Mamta is known for her commercially successful films, including Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, and Baazi. She was last seen in the 2002 film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum. The actress made her film debut with the Tamil-language romance movie Nanbargal.
