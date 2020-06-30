Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's unseen throwback PHOTO reminds us of the good old times before lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are considered the most popular superstars of the film industry. Meanwhile, check out an unseen picture of the two actors.

Two of the most popular superstars of the Bollywood film industry, and make heads turn whenever they attend any event or occasion. Well, the reason behind this is known to everyone. The two actors enjoy a massive fan following not only in India but also abroad. There is no denying that both of them have proved their mettle in acting with their respective movies. And the best part is that they also share a good rapport.

We have recently chanced upon an unseen throwback picture from an event in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan can be seen posing together along with another person. The two of them flash their captivating smiles while posing for the picture. King Khan looks dapper as he is seen clad in a black shirt teamed up with a matching blazer and trousers. Salman, on the other hand, also looks suave in a white shirt teamed up with a black blazer and pants.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Unseen Picture of Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan International SRK Appreciation Day pic.twitter.com/aAP2SqTTPu — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (SRKUniverse) January 25, 2015

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s movie Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured and in the lead roles. King Khan has not announced his upcoming project yet. Salman Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3. He is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has also announced his movie for next year which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

