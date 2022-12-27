Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's viral moments to him kissing Sangeeta Bijlani: 8 Highlights from Bhai Ka Birthday

Superstar Salman Khan, who is one of the most loved actors globally, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He is clearly aging like fine wine and his good looks are proof. His birthday is like a celebration for his fans and this year was nothing less. His fans, family members and close friends have flooded social media with sweet wishes. On Monday night, the birthday boy was seen celebrating his special day with his friends from the industry. The birthday bash was hosted at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house in Bandra. Their daughter Ayat too cut her cake along with Salman as the duo share their birthdays. Who's who of Bollywood was seen marking their attendance at Bhaijaan's grand bash. Here's taking a look at the eight best moments from Salman Khan's birthday. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's reunion

No matter what, Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film Pathaan, always shows up at Salman's birthday. The duo shares a warm bond. They often try to keep their meeting low-key and stay away from the media glare, and that's what makes their bond extra special. On his birthday, Shah Rukh, who has been avoiding the paparazzi for quite some time, posed for the first time with Salman. Their reunion made their fans quite emotional as it reminded them of Karan Arjun. Before SRK zoomed off in his swanky car, they were seen hugging each other which was THE moment from the bash. Bollywood's superstars care for each other a lot and the video says it all. Even as they posed for the pictures, they were seen holding each other's hands. Salman made sure to drop SRK at his car. He even opened his car's door and made sure that he was sitting comfortably. The birthday boy only left and headed back to the party after SRK's car left the gate. These sweet gestures for each other prove that they are friends for life.

Salman Khan and Sangeet Bijlani's heartwarming moment Salman and his ex-ladylove Sangeeta Bijlani's adorable togetherness was another moment that has taken the Internet by storm. Netizens are in love with Salman's sweet gesture towards Sangeeta. In the viral video, Sangeeta was seen sporting a shimmery dress while Salman rocked his black-on-black look. The duo was seen laughing at each other's jokes as they waited for Sangeeta's car. After the car came, Salman hugged Sangeeta and also planted a kiss on her forehead before bidding her goodbye. He also did namaste to Sangeeta's driver after he reached the venue. Not only that, Salman, a true gentleman, also opened the car's door. His bodyguard Shera was seen opening the door, but Salman pushed him away and went all out for his ex-flame. Adorable much!

Salman Khan's celebration with media The birthday boy made a dhamaakedaar entry at the venue. He arrived with his entourage in style. Clearly not looking like 57, he posed for the paparazzi. The media was seen bringing a cake for him to cut. Salman graciously came ahead and cut the cake. He ate a tiny piece and offered the rest to the paparazzi. He is the man with a golden heart for a reason!

Iulia Vantur by Salman Khan's side Salman's video from the party has surfaced on social media. He was seen cutting a huge scrumptious birthday cake with his family by his side. Even his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was seen standing next to him. She is seen taking videos as he cuts his birthday cake. The duo often avoids standing next to each other. But this time, they didn't shy away. Salman cut the cake in his unique and fun way.

Salman Khan's cute moment with Ayat Sharma Apart from his own cake, he was also seen cutting his niece Ayat's birthday cake with her. Arpita's daughter shares her birthday with Salman. In the video, Salman is seen feeding a piece of cake to the munchkin. It is all things adorable.

Salman Khan - A ladies' man Salman has always been a charmer. Be it his female co-stars or ex-girlfriends, the actor shares a special bond with everyone. Even during the party, Salman was seen posing with the girl gang in style. The picture also featured Iulia. Salman is seen posing with Warda Nadiadwala, Deanne Panday, and other ladies. He is seen flashing his gorgeous smile.

Pooja Hegde's starry entry at Salman Khan's birthday Pooja Hegde is all set to be seen with Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The duo has collaborated for the first time. Recently, they hit headlines after it was rumoured that they are dating. But clearly, the rumours haven't affected their rapport. The actress was seen making a starry appearance on his birthday. She even posed for the paparazzi. Pooja looked stunning in a white crop top and denim jeans. Recently, she celebrated her birthday on the sets with Salman and the entire team.