Shah Rukh Khan, Salman & other producers move to Delhi HC against 2 news channels for irresponsible reporting

These news channels have been accused of using highly derogatory words against Bollywood and are asked to take down all defamatory content against them
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and the Bollywood drug has come into light, several media houses have been keeping a close check on the matter. However, there have been certain media houses who were also seen conducting media trials in the case as Bollywood has become constant target on these news channels with derogatory remarks being used against the showbizwalas in the last few months. However, as per a recent update, industry’s top producers have hit back at these media houses and have filed a suit against them before the Delhi High Court.

According to Bar and Bench, the suit has been filed against Republic TV and its journalist Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari along with Times Now and its journalists Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar. It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar’s respective production houses along with major banners and even CINTAA have come together as plaintiffs in the suit. Reportedly, the suit is to refrain these news channels from making derogatory and irresponsible remarks against Bollywood along with conducting media trails of Bollywood personalities.

Reportedly, the suit asks the news channels to “take down all the DEFAMATORY content published by them against Bollywood.” To note, the news channels are accused of using highly derogatory words such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” & expressions such as "all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”. The suit also mentioned, “On several occasions, some of the Defendants have been PENALIZED and REPRIMANDED & have had orders passed against them by Courts for irresponsible reportage and defamatory content & have been found guilty of broadcasting incorrect news.”

This isn’t all. It also stated that the livelihood of people in Bollywood has been severely impacted by the smear campaign. “The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination,” the suite added.

Anonymous 3 minutes ago

Go ahead

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

your comments are paid out pv, we can find the truth on social media. go to hell you if you run your platform on paid pr. we will NOT forgive!

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Only justice for SSR and Disha matters, nothing else, no one else, do whatever you want to do, it's my personal opinion!!

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

It will be such a disgrace to India , if Sushant’s murderers are not punished. The whole world is watching.

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Yes yes yes. Go ahead sir. Show them your power. Please do ca we aginst Hagna Ranout. . Fake SSR fans. Please. Pv post it

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Tons of fake news constantly , then they retract the news , irresponsible journalism . Better such channels be stopped and bring in channels that have authentic news

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Good , world needs less of Arnab cowswami

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

BRAVO.... good luck .

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

LOSERS!!

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

LOL I guess sabki phati hai abhi, these people proved that they are the big druggies and bullies, money talks, all these people did not defame anyone, they were just putting facts, nothing can happen to them, they all have good lawyers, they are not stupid media houses..

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

More power to you. Goooo ahead Bollywood!

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Almighty please give justice to these poor children. Save them Help them. Be kind to them. My humble prayer.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

SSR will Rest In Peace cos he wouldn’t for a minute want to be part of an industry who didn’t support him, he has the love of his fans and that to him is utmost. SRK you are at the mercy of your fans but the lack of character you the khans have shown will forever define your legacy. Sorry to say public will never remember you with the same love, just as I won’t. I use to be ure fan—- feel disappointed and utterly disgusted. you people preach morals and strength characters on screen but you failed your fans in real life. You can move high court, Supreme Court but fact is a fact is a fact. Period.

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Boycott Bollywood all movies ... WE support R Bharat & Times now. R BHARAT BEST NEWS CHANNEL EVER Guys come forward n start public protest to save ARNAB. Start campaign Against these guys. Show them POWER of public. Boycott and show public power. Cut their funding... is the best protest public should do for justice for SSR and Disha...? we really had enough of their Crimes, and BS. Time to wake up stay focused and Alert. Bollywood people are becoming dangerous Sharks who will drown India and eat us alive. IT IS ONLY PUBLIC POWER WILL WIN NOW. THAT IS THE ONLY WEAPON WE HAVE OUR UNITY TO BOYCOTT. UNITED WE STAND.

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

SSR lost his life and Bollywood gang remained silent and now here there are protecting their “reputation “ of which they have none. please email silent and anonymous all throughout. Public has no regard for you. Too bad. Republic TV and Times now calls spade a spade unlike the media channels like India today who is your puppet and have lost their souls. Cry babies.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

It’s time yes .these new channel should be stoped .and republic tv has chutes us for so long

Anonymous 1 hour ago

What a shame. This is what is done if someone tries to speak against Bullywood. I won’t be watching Bullywood movies anytime

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yes it’s time.india with u guys . Know all fake news and their people will be in jail .and their spporter

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This is so bad! Looks like they all waited until the dust settled a bit on the Rajput case, and Mumbai Police and this Bollywood bigwigs planned to divert the attention by first pulling Republic TV in some other scam so that Sushant case and drugs issue could be hidden under the carpet. Feel sorry for the guy, and feel worried how bad this whole set up there is. It looks like a nexus out there..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The behaviour of the media was totally disgraceful. Lot of allegations were made without proof. Looks like the sushanth case seems to be going nowhere and will end up in the bin.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Raghunath

Anonymous 1 hour ago

wow

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Fantastic move , must have had been done long back..but better late than never.All d best

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kya baat karte hain... kapoor scion's name has been changed to drugbir... too late druggies... cat is out of the bag

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Drugwood takes crapedia to court!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Bollywood ppl r not druggie only sm ppl do drugs not big stars.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

They might have spoken some derogatory stuff but facts are facts!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Very good job.. #ISupportBollywood

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Actually this is a fact... now I can finally clearly see that these bollies were actually those dumb back bencher druggies of our school who never made it to the college. The ones I used to totally avoid and I have been wasting my time and money in watching their dramas financed by crime!! PV please post.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Druggie ae Druggie, saari duniya ka hash hum udaate hain. Outsiders aate hain, outsiders jaate hain...hum coke or chillum ka maza uthate hain... druggie oh druggie... PV please sharw my creativity

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Lagta hai tum per bhi ek case banta hai defamation ka.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Druggies have been playing police police for generations!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Bollywood stars ain't druggies.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Awesome. Navika and Arnab are toxic

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Sonewhere Sushant's soul is resting in peace...

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I think Republic and Times Now should reveal evidence against these druggies.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

khans, bhaat n all those who killed Sushant would be punished for sure. Wait and watch! Saif blaming Amrita for their daughter turning out to be a druggie is also patriarchal thinking .... pink villa. Why being selective in branding SSR supporters as patriarchs. Bollywood nepotism n power hierarchy should be wiped off... high time.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Just like they revealed evidence in the imaginary SSR murder case

Anonymous 2 hours ago

If they had evidence they would have shown 24x7 you moron !!

