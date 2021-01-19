Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Chak De India’ as Team India beats Australia: What an absolutely marvellous victory

Indian cricket team has managed to create a world record by defeating Australia in Gabba stadium and Shah Rukh Khan can’t stop gushing about our team’s historic triumph.

January 19, 2021, has become a historic day in the history of Indian cricket as Team India has managed to beat Australia in Brisbane. This is the first time that Australia has been defeated at the Gabba stadium in 32 years. And while the nation is celebrating the iconic moment and several celebrities are also seen cheering for the Indian cricket team and their historic win. Joining them is who got into ‘Chak De India’ mode as he celebrated the Team India’s stupendous win.

Sharing his excitement for Team India’s big win, King Khan revealed that he had stayed up all night to watch the match ball by ball. He also sent love to the players of the Indian cricket team and hailed their resilience. Shah Rukh tweeted, “What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet at India defeats Australia in test series:

What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021

Earlier, had also hailed Team India for the iconic triumph and shared a picture of himself watching the historic moment on tv. The Padmaavat star also mentioned that he is proud of team India’s effort for this achievement. Ranveer wrote, "You can’t see my expression but I’m delirious!!!! What a historic achievement!!!!! @IndianCricketTeam."

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is ‘delirious’ as India beats Australia in test series; Calls it a ‘historic achievement’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×