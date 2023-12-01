Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki is ‘saaf suthra entertainment’ as he reacts to little fan’s Lutt Putt Gaya dance video

Shah Rukh Khan indisputably holds the title of Bollywood's ultimate superstar, commanding an extensive fan base that stretches not only across the nation but also globally. In the current phase of his illustrious career, he stands at a professional peak, thanks to the monumental success of his films, Pathaan and Jawan. Building on this momentum, he is eagerly anticipating the release of his next promising project, Dunki.

Amidst the ongoing media excitement, Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring a young fan dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya. He dubbed the film as saaf suthra entertainment (clean entertainment) in anticipation of its upcoming release.

Shah Rukh Khan requested a fan to bring his son along to watch Dunki

With less than a month until the release of King Khan's Dunki, anticipation among his fans is palpable. On November 30, SRK shared a heartwarming video of a toddler dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya. Alongside the post, he expressed, "He is so sweet!! Please take him when u go for the film #Dunki is saaf suthra entertainment and emotion that can be enjoyed and felt by youngsters and elders alike lots of love!!!."

Check out Shah Rukh's tweet below:

He shared numerous fan videos featuring enthusiasts grooving to the song. Responding to a particular fan whose daughter showcased the Lutt Putt Gaya dance steps during a hospital stay, he expressed, "Glad the song has been able to make her happy…. Hope she recuperates soon. Lots of love and hugs to the little one…."

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the professional front, SRK, buoyed by the success of blockbuster films like Pathaan and Jawan, is poised to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming project, Dunki. Collaborating for the first time with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, this film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including talents such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in significant roles. The narrative explores the lives of individuals opting for an unconventional method called Donkey Flight to enter the nation, unraveling the challenges they face in their journey to return home. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22, aligning with the festive season, the movie is gearing up for a direct clash with the highly anticipated film Salaar, featuring Prabhas.

