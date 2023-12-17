Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki is ‘touching’; quips Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t made film like it before

In the next couple of days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will be open for cinephiles to watch and enjoy. Ahead of the film’s release, the megastar flew to Dubai for a special event. There he spilled the beans about the Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie and had a lot of fun with his admirers.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dunki at a special event in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan has taken over the stage at the Global Village in Dubai to promote the much-anticipated movie Dunki. Apart from having a glimpse of King Khan, his fans also got to know more about the Rajkumar Hirani film.

During the event, SRK revealed that it is such a movie that the filmmaker hadn’t made in his life. He said, “I don’t know. Raju Hirani saab ne bhi kabhi aesi film nahi banai (Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t made a film like this.) When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, humko aesa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai which spans ages. (When we saw the film, we thought Hirani has made a love story which spans ages).”

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

Sharing that it’s a touching movie that has everything including action, love, and comedy, Shah Rukh said, “And it’s a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nhi hai. Both saare sequences aese hai jo I think maine nhi kiye hue (I think it’s a story of love, it has action that Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t ever done. There are many sequences that I think I haven’t done). All that is there but as Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So, you will find lots of love and comedy.”

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai for Dunki’s promotional event

SRK's arrival in Dubai was awaited by his scores of admirers. Hence, when he graced the event venue, everyone could feel the excitement of his fans. Amid lauds and cheers, the Dunki star arrived in style looking dapper as ever. Apparently, the film was also promoted on a giant wheel at the Global Village. He also candidly interacted with the fans present. While talking about Dunki, he also spoke about his movies Pathaan and Jawan.

Take a look at the videos below:

The advance bookings for Dunki opened on Saturday evening and has already sold approximately 45,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains. The film will be theatrically released worldwide on December 21.

ALSO READ: Dunki Advance Booking starts on an encouraging note; Shah Rukh Khan starrer sells 45,000 tickets