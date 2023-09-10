Shah Rukh Khan says he is a big fan of co-star Vijay Sethupathi; drops major hint on Jawan 2 plot

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a high with the monstrous success of his latest outing Jawan, which hit the theaters on September 7, Thursday. The mass action thriller marked SRK's first onscreen collaboration with the young hitmaker of Tamil cinema, Atlee. Jawan features Nationa award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. In a recent interaction with his fans on X (formerly Twitter), leading man Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Vijay Sethupathi. He also dropped a hint on the Jawan 2 plot.

Shah Rukh Khan says he is a fan of Vijay Sethupathi; drops a hint on Jawan 2

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who is highly active on X (formerly Twitter), recently interacted with his fans and retweeted some of their interesting posts with witty and thoughtful captions. One of the fans posted a photo collage of King Khan and his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi on X, with a caption that reads: "Sir Kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe (Sir, why are not cracking a deal with Kaali?)... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!"

The Bollywood superstar reshared the fan's post on his X handle, and wrote: "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too…" Interestingly SRK went on to drop a major update on the Jawan 2 plot, and added: "Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. (But I've already taken Kaali's black money, now I'll take from other peoples' Swiss banks) Ha ha!!!"

Interestingly, netizens now believe that Shah Rukh Khan has dropped an exciting hint on the plotline of Jawan 2, which is expected to focus on a new journey of his character and introduce a new antagonist.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter post, below:

About Jawan

The Atlee directorial features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as former commando Vikram Rathore, and his son Azad Rathore. Nayanthara plays the female lead in Jawan, which features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The project features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and many others in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed songs and the original score for the project.

ALSO READ: ‘Mere looks ginn na’: Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to user who asked ‘itni ladkiyan kyu hai Jawan mein’