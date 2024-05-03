Shah Rukh Khan says he planned to ‘take some time off’ after 3 releases in 2023; reveals when his next film will begin

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshaah of Bollywood, surely enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. He delighted his fans in 2023 with three releases- Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Currently, he has been busy standing as a pillar of support throughout for his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

During a recent conversation, the superstar revealed his plans for his upcoming shooting schedule leaving fans intrigued.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his plans for shooting his next

In a recent conversation with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he is all set to go back to the film sets this year. He went on to spill the beans about his planned schedule, according to which he aims to start the shoot in a couple of months. King Khan highlighted that he had three film releases last year following which he was working continuously. Thus, he decided to take a short break and concentrate on his IPL team.

He said, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon. (I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’ll come to their matches. Fortunately, I’ve my next shoot in July or August, we plan in June so it might start in June. It makes me happy to be here).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the film titled, King. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that SRK will be playing the role of a ‘Don’ with some gray shades too. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. According to a source close to the development, King Khan will sport a long-haired look with a faint beard in King, and the makers are planning to surprise the audience with this avatar.

ALSO READ: When Heeramandi's Pratibha Ranta called Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli 'couple goals'; wished to date Leonardo DiCaprio