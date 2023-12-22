Shah Rukh Khan says he was 'age honest' in Dunki; tells THIS about Jawan's Vikram Rathod character
Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki. Recently, he spoke about playing an age appropriate role for the first time. Read on.
Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. In this comedy-drama, his character is shown aging. In a recent interview, King Khan spoke about the character being age-appropriate and also spilled the beans on his Vikram Rathod character from Jawan. Let's find out what he said.
Shah Rukh Khan talks about his role in Dunki
In an interview with Box Office Worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about doing age-centric roles. He said, “I am 58 now and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, ‘in-your-face’ kind of character. I won’t call it a caricature, but it was an over the top old person. In this (Dunki), he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been ‘age honest’ for the first time in Dunki. It’s more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible."
The actor also said that he comfortable in playing his age on-screen but since he looks young, makers only offer his young roles.
Shah Rukh Khan picks his favorite Rajkumar Hirani film
On December 20th, SRK conducted his popular ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with fans. One user shared a collage of all Rajkumar Hirani films and asked him to pick his favorite. In response, the actor wrote: "Arre yaar yeh toh bahut mushkil mein daal diya. (You have put me in a difficult position). How to choose between different pieces of your heart!! Raju Hirani is a master of emotions and good thoughts. #DunkiTomorrow"
Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film is based on the concept of donkey flight and was released theatrically on December 21st. SRK's previous film, Jawan, turned out to be a massive commercial success.
