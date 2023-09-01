Shah Rukh Khan says he went bald in 'first and last film' for his fans in Jawan; ‘Ap logon ke liye ganja...’

With his upcoming action-thriller film Jawan all set to release on September 7 this year, Shah Rukh Khan is out and about, promoting it in the most unique way. Earlier, he was seen launching the audio of the movie along with other co-actors in Chennai. After wrapping the event, King Khan flew to Dubai to unveil the trailer of Jawan at the iconic skyscraper of Dubai, the Burj Khalifa.

SRK went bald for fans in Jawan

In the movie, the actor is seen playing more than 5 different characters. In one of them, he also went bald. During the Jawan launch at Burj Khalifa, the Pathaan actor told his fans to watch the film and give it their love as he went bald in it for them.

He said, “I have been bald also, and that is something I have never, ever going to be in my life. This is the first and last time where I've gone bald. Abhi aap logon ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hoon. Toh issi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. Kya pata mauka mile na mile mujhe dobarara ganja dekhne ka. (I went bald for you people. So, to honor this, please go and watch the film. Who knows if you will get another chance to see me bald.)

Take a look at the video here:

More about the Jawan Dubai event

On Thursday, August 30, the Dubai Mall was flooded with SRK fans, scanning every nook and corner of it, hoping to get a glimpse of the King Khan of Bollywood. After a dhamakedaar entry, Shah Rukh also performed on the song Zinda Banta. The Arabic version of the peppy number Chaleya was sung by singers Grini and Jamila El B.

This was followed by SRK reciting two of the famous dialogues "Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar” and “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahi, pata nahi. Maa ka kiya wada hoon, ya adhoora ek iraada hoon” from his film before he went on a boat ride to meet and greet the thousands of fans gathered to see him.

ALSO READ: Jawan trailer releases at Burj Khalifa; Shah Rukh Khan special gesture towards fans win the internet