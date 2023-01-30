Shah Rukh Khan says he will be 'bigger and better' in Pathaan 2; Calls John Abraham film's 'backbone'

After four long years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with his much-awaited film, Pathaan. He was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone , Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. As the film entered the 500 crore club worldwide in just five days, the team of Pathaan finally decided to address the media and celebrate the success with them. On Monday evening, the makers of Pathaan hosted a press meet in Mumbai. During the interaction, Shah Rukh spoke about the possibility of Pathaan 2. He was also all praise for John, who has essayed a negative role in the film.

Shah Rukh assured that if Siddharth comes up with a sequel, he will be 'bigger and better'. Since Pathaan is a part of YRF's spy universe, the audience can expect the second part too. Speaking about the same, Khan said, "Inshaallah whenever he (Sid) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I'll be bigger and better. I just want to say thank you to him and Adi for giving me Pathaan, and whenever they want me for the sequel I'll try and give it my best."

'The best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John Abraham'

Shah Rukh and John have collaborated for the first time on a film. Earlier in 2007, they worked together on a commercial and their video recently went viral on the Internet. King Khan shared his experience of working with John for the first time. He went on to call John the 'backbone' of Pathaan. SRK said, "The backbone of Pathaan, as a character, the best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John. To play a bad guy, normally people just make faces, but to play it with such strength... I only know as much action, but in those sequences, John was very generous."

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also revealed that he was excited to do Pathaan after he heard that John was doing the film. He revealed, "The good part was when I heard that John is doing the film, I really wanted to work with him. I and Siddharth convinced him, and thank you John for taking up the film. It's nice to be back. I am never in a rush to finish a film because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people and when that doesn't happen I am the most affected by that. I am grateful to Aditya Chopra, Sid, and everyone for this film, it's done really well. I have forgotten the last four years because of the last 4 days."