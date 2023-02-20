Shah Rukh Khan says he will ‘never retire’ from acting; Reveals his ‘personal likes’ for roles are diminishing

It’s always a great day for fans when Shah Rukh Khan decides to interact with them through ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter. The superstar is basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan, and on Monday morning, he decided to host Ask SRK, during which he answered his fans’ questions. He tweeted, “So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins ).” A fan asked who SRK thinks will be the next big thing in Bollywood once he retires, while another one asked him about the roles and genres he loved doing the most. Check out what King Khan replied! Shah Rukh Khan says he will ‘never retire’ from acting

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Deewana, and it has been over 3 decades since King Khan has been acting in movies. Does he have plans to retire any time soon? Much to his fans’ delight, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he has no plans to retire from acting. A fan asked Shah Rukh, “Who will be the next big thing in bellwood after you retire ?? @iamsrk Your the best.” Shah Rukh wrote that he will never retire! He might have to be fired, but even then he will return to acting. “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!” wrote SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he has evolved as an actor Another fan asked which kind of genre or roles he loves working on the most. “You've played a wide variety of roles throughout your career. Is there a particular type of character or genre that you enjoy working on the most? #AskSRK,” a fan tweeted, to which Shah Rukh replied that he likes playing roles that people would like him to play. “Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play…I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing,” wrote Shah Rukh.

ALSO READ: Pathaan box office collections; Shah Rukh Khan starrer poised to make History by crossing 1000 crore worldwide