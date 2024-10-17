Shah Rukh Khan says his life's dream is for ‘somebody to say action and then I die’

Shah Rukh Khan has set new benchmarks of success in Bollywood and continues to impress audiences. In a recent interview, he shared that he would love to act until the last day of his life and would prefer to die on a film set. Despite not being a serious actor, King Khan admits that he celebrates the joy of life through acting and enjoys entertaining people.

Acting requires serious commitment and a lot of hard work to succeed. One of the best examples of this in Bollywood is SRK, often considered one of the industry's last stars. Recently, he sat down for an interview with the Locarno Film Festival for their YouTube channel and discussed his approach and future plans for acting.

The 58-year-old actor was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival, where he was asked whether he would like to act forever. In his response, Khan nodded and replied, "Will I act forever? Yeah, till the day I die, my life's dream is for somebody to say action, and then I die. They say cut, and then I don't get up. 'It's over now, please?' I say, 'No, till you all say it's okay, you all say it's okay for me. Yes, I'd love to act forever."

The Pathaan actor shared that he isn't a serious actor as many perceive. Instead, he just tries to celebrate the joys of life through his acting. For Shah Rukh, entertaining people is a priority, and he creates films for the same purpose.

He said, "If I can entertain you for two minutes, it's love. If I can love someone for 50 years, that's entertainment. If I can entertain someone for 30 seconds, it's creative. So I find all different names for the same thing, and I really enjoy sharing this joy, making people have a feeling for an hour or so and enjoy themselves."

The Dunki actor feels sad when he is unable to entertain or disappoint people through his performances. However, he remains committed to acting and entertaining people indefinitely. He also expressed gratitude for having the freedom to choose the projects he wants to work on. For instance, during the lockdown, while on a break from work, he was eager to work on an action film.

As a result, his friend and filmmaker Aditya Chopra offered him Pathaan. He now looks forward to acting in a gentle comedy film and hopes filmmakers will offer him the same.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama King. He will share the screen space for the first time with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the film, which is likely to be released in 2026. In addition, the actor will be seen in a cameo sequence in his son Aryan Khan's debut series, Stardom.

