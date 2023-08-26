Shah Rukh Khan says it was ‘fun’ reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years: ‘He beat me in the run’

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen this year after a nearly five-year absence with Pathaan. The film was a smashing box-office success and earned over a thousand crores. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2023. Now, the superstar is gearing up for the release of another action thriller Jawan. Today, he conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) in which he interacts with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about working with Amitabh Bachchan

One user asked Shah Rukh Khan to say some words for the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. In response, SRK wrote: "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

Advance booking of Jawan to start soon

Jawan is easily one of the most anticipated movies of this year. A lot of people have been wondering when its advance booking will start so that they can book their slot. We recently got to know that the advance booking of Jawan is expected to open in India on Sunday, August 27. A source close to the development said, "The cinema halls all across have already started getting inquiries on the ticket sales and this has led to the team opening up the bookings 10 days before the theatrical release."

About Jawan

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will have a special appearance. Jawan is slated to hit the big screen on September 7 this year. So far, the makers have released its official prevue, two songs, and several interesting character posters. All this has helped in generating excitement in the fans. Jawan will be SRK's second action movie in a short span of time. Fans are particularly excited about his villain character and the bald look.

