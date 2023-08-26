Shah Rukh Khan says it was 'odd' to suddenly go bald for Jawan after long-haired look in Pathaan: ‘Wonder how…’

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan made his big return to the big screen in January this year with Pathaan which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Undoubtedly, the film went on to clock varied box office records and also became the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office. Interestingly, on August 26, the actor hosted yet another round of Ask SRK on X (formerly Twitter).

Shah Rukh Khan hosts Ask SRK on X

On August 26, King Khan took to X and hosted another round of Ask SRK. The actor wrote, “Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of #Jawan with @Atlee_dir so before that let’s do a #AskSRK , anything u want to know 12 days to #Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh!!!” Have a look:

Following this, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans started asking him questions and the actor was also seen giving his signature interesting and funny replies. One such question was asked with regards to King Khan’s bald look in Jawan that got viral on social media.

The fan asked, “The bigger question is how are you able to nail a bald look and still look so good without hair ? #AskSRK #Jawan @iamsrk.” And to this, the Dear Zindagi actor funnily replied, “And the stranger thing is I did it right after Pathaan. So it was very odd to have long hair and then suddenly bald! Wonder how it will affect my kids??!! Ha ha #Jawan.” Have a look:

While talking about Jawan, the Atlee directorial venture will also star Nayanthara, Vijay, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others. Moreover, fans are even more excited about Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in the film.

Work front of Shah Rukh Khan

Work-wise, Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his upcoming film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. On the other hand, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and will make a special appearance in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

