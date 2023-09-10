Shah Rukh Khan says 'no bar is high enough' as he REACTS to Tiger Shroff's praise for Jawan

For the past few weeks, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has been grabbing headlines. One of the most anticipated films of 2023 was finally released on September 7, 2023. The power-packed sequence, catchy dialogues, romance, and amazing songs made the film one of the superhits of this year at the box office. Many celebrities took to their social media accounts to praise Jawan and one of them is Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Now, a while ago, SRK reacted to Tiger's praise for Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Tiger Shroff's praise for Jawan

On September 9, Tiger Shroff took to his X (formerly Twitter) to praise the film Jawan. He wrote, "Raised the bar and broke the bar! Congratulations @iamsrk sir on another historic success loads of love always."

Reacting to Tiger's message, Shah Rukh wrote, "Kya karoon Tiger… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u…

Take a look:

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut as the leading lady. Deepika Padukone won the hearts of fans as she made a special appearance in Jawan.

The cast also features Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Priyamani as Shah Rukh's gang of girls. Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Eijaz Khan, Jaffer Sadiq, and Naresh Gossain among others played pivotal roles in Jawan.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Chaleya singer Shilpa Rao drops PICS with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara post screening