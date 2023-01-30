Shah Rukh Khan says people think he is arrogant when he says ‘I’m the best’

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's action-thriller Pathaan has been a phenomenal success at the box office so far. The star-studded action flick has brought fans back to the theatres and is enjoying overwhelming, positive feedback from the audience. Celebrating the success of the movie, the team of Pathaan including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, John, and director Siddharth Anand, interacted with the media. At the press meet, Shah Rukh talked about the film’s success, and how incredibly happy he is. He also shared that people think he is arrogant when he says he is the best. Shah Rukh Khan on people’s reaction when he says ‘I’m the best’

During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan said that he keeps saying he is the best. He has been saying the same thing for years, and people think he is arrogant. He further shared valuable life advice for his fans, and said that he truly believes people should wake up with this thought, and aim higher to achieve things they want. “I am the best, I am the best, I am the best. When I have been saying this for years, people think I am arrogant. But I believe we should wake up with this thought. If you don't aim for the moon, you won't be able to reach the 10th or 11th floors as well. So aim higher,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Pathaan’s success Speaking about his comeback on the big screen after 4 years, and on the successful run of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's nice to be back. I am never in a rush to finish a film, because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people and when that doesn't happen I am the most affected by that. I am grateful to Adi (Aditya Chopra), Sid and everyone for this film, it has done really well. I have forgotten the last four years because of the last 4 days,” said Shah Rukh.

