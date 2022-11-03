Shah Rukh Khan says 'thank you for putting me on top of the world' as Burj Khalifa lights up on his birthday

On Wednesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday in style. He was showered with lots of love by his fans. The excitement amongst his fans doubled as he treated them with the teaser of his much-awaited film Pathaan. He literally took the internet by storm. Even the scenes outside his house Mannat were crazy as a sea of fans were seen waiting to see a glimpse of him. Not only in India, but his birthday is celebrated like a festival across the globe. On his special day, even Dubai's Burj Khalifa was all lit up. Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Burj Khalifa's magical birthday wish

Shah Rukh, on Thursday, took to Twitter and penned a note of gratitude after he received a grand birthday wish from Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The wish read, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh, Happy Birthday Pathaan. We love you." The song Tujhe Dekha from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was played in the backdrop. Shah Rukh shared the video and wrote, "Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you." Have a look:



SRK also shared a video from Mannat that showcased his diehard fans who waited outside to see him on his birthday. While addressing his fans, he is seen doing his statement pose and making everyone go gaga over him. His song Mere Naam Tu from Zero is being played in the backdrop. The video proves the kind of stardom he enjoys is simply unbelievable. Sharing the video with fans, the actor wrote, "The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all."

Work front After five long years, Shah Rukh is ready to set the screens on fire with Pathaan in January 2023. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he has Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. It will be a treat for SRK fans as all three films are releasing in 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to document the journey of his fans; Set to make a documentary of 57th birthday