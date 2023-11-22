Shah Rukh Khan says THIS when fan says his name is synonymous to 'love'

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans online at the #AskSRK session conducted on X. While responding to the questions of people online, he also gave a witty response to a user who stated that his name is synonymous with love. Read on to know how SRK responded.

At the recently conducted #AskSRK, a fan shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan in which he can be seen waving at his fans from his Mumbai house, Mannat. The user tweeted, “I suggest to lexicographers or language experts who monitor the usage and evolution of language. The Word ShahRukh khan as the Synonym of love.”

The Dunki actor was quick to acknowledge his tweet and decided to respond to him with a pinch of humor. SRK reposted his post and penned, “Then what to use for sexy bro?? Ha ha. #Dunki”.

In his illustrious career, the King Khan of Bollywood has worked in scores of movies. Some of them broke multiple box office records while others didn’t do business as expected. But the actor is never short of praises and blessings from his admirers. At the recently conducted #AskSRK, he was showered with love and admiration from his fans when he answered their question related to his life and the upcoming movie Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Dunki Drop 2

Earlier this month on his 58th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a pleasant surprise by releasing the teaser of his upcoming film Dunki as Drop 1. Today, November 22, the makers of the comedy movie shared Dunki Drop 2. It was actually the release of a romantic track titled Lutt Putt Gaya from the film featuring SRK and Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee’s Manu and Shah Rukh’s Hardy can be seen romancing in the trending number sung by Arijit Singh. The song is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya gave the performers some interesting dance steps that go well with the peppy number.

