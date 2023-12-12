Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi ahead of Dunki release; WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted visiting the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu ahead of his big release, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will release on December 21.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, amongst others. The much-awaited comedy drama will be released on December 21. While the team has been treating audiences with the latest update related to the film, SRK, on the other hand, recently visited the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings ahead of his film release.
Shah Rukh Khan seeks divine intervention at Vaishno Devi
Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of the film. Before the film hit theaters, to seek divine intervention, the actor visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. The video from his visit has also been ruling the internet.
In the video, the actor is seen walking with his entourage of bodyguards and managers along the paved path of the holy shrine in Jammu. For his visit, the actor went disguised in a black jacket with a hoodie on. The actor was also accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.
Take a look:
Notably, the actor had earlier paid obeisance at the holy shrine exactly a year ago, on December 12, before the big release of Pathaan. The film, marking his comeback after a four-year hiatus, went on to smash records at the box office. Then, later in August, the actor visited the pilgrimage before the release of Jawan. The Atlee Kumar directorial also turned out to be a blockbuster and broke massive records at the box office.
About Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Dunki, will mark his first collaboration with the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The theme of the film revolves around the illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. According to the trailer, set against the backdrop of Punjab, the film revolves around the story of Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), who vows to help his three friends, Buggu, Sukhi, and Manu (Vikram Kochchar, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu) move abroad.
Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.
The film will hit the big screens worldwide on December 21.
