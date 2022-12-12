Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings with tika on his forehead at Vaishno Devi, later covers his face with a hoodie

It is a big day for Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his fans. Today, the first song of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan titled ‘Besharam Rang’ was unveiled. This film marks the comeback of the Dilwale actor after four years. Khan was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ wherein he played the lead role alongside actors Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan, just a few hours ago, paid a quick visit to Vaishno Devi, a holy shrine that is situated in Jammu and Kashmir. For the unaware, this holy site is the second-most visited Hindu pilgrimage destination in India. Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Temple is situated in the Trikuta Hills in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon as he reached the venue, he sought blessings from Goddess Vaishno Devi. Later, he was seen sporting a tika on his forehead and posed for a quick photo along with his acquaintances. Soon after he began to prep up to exit the venue.

At the exit gate, paps spotted him alongside his manager Pooja Dadlani. Here, he covered his face and was seen wearing a black hoodie with a black mask. For the unaware, the winter season is being experienced in parts of Northern India nowadays. Thus, the King Khan of Bollywood opted to keep himself warm and covered.