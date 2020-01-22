Shah Rukh Khan seeks help from Sushmita Sen when asked for advice on Chemistry; Fan demand Main Hoon Na sequel

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

We don’t know as to when will announce his next film but what keeps all of SRK fans happy and content is the fact that this Baazigar actor always makes sure to update his fans with his latest photos and also interact with them on Twitter. And today, during one of the many #AskSRK on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was inundated with a lot of questions and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was was when a fan asked SRK about -“@iamsrk any advice for students of chemistry?.#AskSRK. .”

Now we all know that nobody has the sense of humour quite like SRK in the industry and therefore, SRK’s reply to the fan had, most definitely, a filmy connect as he wrote, “Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen..” Well, we’d surely ask Sushmita Sen about her tips on chemistry. Well, for all those who don’t know, Sushmita Sen essayed the role of a chemistry teacher in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na wherein SRK played the role of a student and their romance was something that was loved by one and all.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and and post the debacle of Zero, SRK hasn’t announced his next project. On SRK’s 54th birthday, he had said that he is currently reading a couple of scripts and once he zeros in on a project, he’d make the announcement in a month or two.

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More