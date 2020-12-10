Shah Rukh Khan sends love and luck to Abhishek Bachchan, Sujoy Ghosh & Bob Biswas team as film wraps up

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangadha Singh, Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas is a prequel to the terrifying and evil character the director had created in Vidya Balan's Kahaani.

Abhishek Bachchan surprised netizens last month when he was snapped in Kolkata on the sets of Bob Biswas. Making it difficult for us to easily recognise him, Abhishek looked different in his wig, round glasses and portly frame. The shooting was underway in Kolkata for the last few weeks and has now finally come to an end. Starring Abhishek and Chitrangadha Singh, Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas is a prequel to the terrifying and evil character the director had created in Vidya Balan's Kahaani.

Announcing the wrap up of Bob Biswas, 's Red Chillies Entertainment, which is bank rolling the project, tweeted: "It’s a wrap on a very special film! #BobBiswas will (see) you soon.@juniorbachchan @ghosh09 @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma #BoundScriptProduction." In the photo, we can see Abhishek and Sujoy along with producers smiling for the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan was delighted with the news as he retweeted Red Chillies' post and thanked the team for completing the shoot despite the pandemic restrictions. Sending love and luck, SRK tweeted, "How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet below:

How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you. https://t.co/Fcq0Masbgt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan's first look was leaked while he was shooting for the film in Kolkata. However, his avatar was hailed by netizens on social media. Reacting to the same, Abhishek in an earlier interview, said, "The reaction (to the look) was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas (portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee) is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult." Click the link below to see Abhishek's photos as Bob Biswas if you haven't already.

PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas revealed as actor gets snapped on sets in Kolkata

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×