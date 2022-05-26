Shah Rukh Khan sets the dance floor on fire as he grooves to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash continues to make headlines. The ace filmmaker had hosted a grand party for his milestone birthday and it was attended by Bollywood’s big shots including Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif etc. Amid, this there have been speculations about Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the party. However, we have got our hands on an inside video from the party wherein King Khan was seen setting the dance floor on fire.

Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg on Koi Mil Gaya

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to the tunes of his iconic number Koi Mil Gaya from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He looked dapper in his black shirt and trousers and was winning hearts with his moves on the popular song. Interestingly, Navya Naveli Nanda and Sunny Kaushal were also seen shaking a leg on the song in the background. For the uninitiated, the 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut and featured King Khan with Rani Mukerji and Kajol in the lead.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s dance video from Karan Johar’s video:

Shah Rukh Khan’s private entry at the party

According to media reports, Shah Rukh had made a private entry at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. A source had told India Today, “Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan's birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen his comeback on the big screen after almost four years with YRF’s Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead and will feature SRK locking horns with John Abraham for the first time. Pathaan is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year. Besides, King Khan will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in Dunki which will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.