Shah Rukh Khan sets up nameplate with producer Gaurav Verma's family at their new house inauguration; VIRAL pics

Shah Rukh Khan undoubtedly had a remarkable 2023 with his movies Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, all receiving love from audiences. Making a comeback after a hiatus from acting, he once again captured the hearts of fans. Recently, some unseen pictures of the actor have surfaced, showcasing his moments with producer Gaurav Verma and his family. The photos capture Shah Rukh actively participating in setting the nameplate during the inauguration of Gaurav's new house.

Shah Rukh Khan participates in inauguration of Gaurav Verma’s house

Film producer and Red Chillies Entertainment COO Gaurav Verma recently shared a video on his Instagram, expressing gratitude for the past year and welcoming the new one. Among the highlights of the reel, some pictures featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan have now gone viral on the internet.

In one image, Shah Rukh was seen posing with Gaurav and his family, including his wife and kids, during the inauguration of their new house. King Khan sported a casual look with a white t-shirt, cap, and sunglasses, radiating joy alongside Gaurav’s family.

The second photo captured Shah Rukh setting up the nameplate with “Karuna & Gaurav” written on it, on the wall of the house, accompanied by Gaurav’s wife.

A look at Shah Rukh Khan’s past year

Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the year with the action-packed thriller Pathaan, a blockbuster that marked his entry into the YRF spy universe. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Following that success, Shah Rukh took on the high-octane action entertainer Jawan, a collaboration with director Atlee. The movie featured him in a dual role and boasted a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and more.

His most recent release, the comedy drama Dunki, marked his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film, centered around illegal immigration, featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

On the personal front, Shah Rukh celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2, 2023, with grandeur. He hosted a lavish party attended by friends and colleagues from the film industry, all of whom added their own stylish touch to the occasion.

