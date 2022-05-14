Shah Rukh Khan shares advice for Suhana Khan debuting in The Archies: You're never going to be perfect but...

Earlier today, Zoya Akhtar unveiled the first look and the teaser of the highly-anticipated film, The Archies, which marks the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Apart from the trio, the cast also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Set in the 1960s, the film adaptation of the popular Archie comics.

The poster and the teaser of The Archies have already created a lot of hype and a lot of celebrities have reacted to it. Now, Suhana's father-actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to root for her daughter. The actor also penned his priceless advice to her ahead of her big Bollywood debut. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the teaser and captioned it: "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

In another post, sharing the first look, SRK penned a sweet caption that read: "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post:

To which, Suhana replied to his post and said: "Love u papa." SRK quickly replied to Suhana and stated how he misses her: "Missing being with you. Take a day off from work come and give me a hug and go back!!"

Earlier today, Gauri Khan also gave a huge shout-out to her daughter. Sharing the teaser on her profile, Gauri wrote: "Congratulations... All the best to all the amazing kids and team of The Archies. And who better than Zoya Akhtar to guide them through this journey. You did it!!!!!"

Meanwhile, The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023.

Also Read: Gauri Khan applauds Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor after The Archies first look & teaser release