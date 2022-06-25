Shah Rukh Khan shares FIRST look from Pathaan as he completes 30 years in Bollywood; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the first look from his upcoming, highly-anticipated film 'Pathaan.'

by Shefali Fernandes   |  Updated on Jun 25, 2022 12:14 PM IST  |  6.4K
Shah Rukh Khan shares FIRST look from Pathaan as he completes 30 years in Bollywood; WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan shares FIRST look from Pathaan as he completes 30 years in Bollywood; WATCH
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, his stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has completed 30 years in this industry today and on this special occasion, King Khan shared a special gift with his fans and followers as he finally unveiled the first look from his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST look from Pathaan:

Also Read: 30 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: 10 valuable life lessons from King Khan we all need to live by

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!