Shah Rukh Khan shares FIRST look from Pathaan as he completes 30 years in Bollywood; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, his stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has completed 30 years in this industry today and on this special occasion, King Khan shared a special gift with his fans and followers as he finally unveiled the first look from his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST look from Pathaan:

