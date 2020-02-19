Shah Rukh Khan shares a heartwarming post as Kishori Ballal, his onscreen mother in Swades passes away

Shah Rukh Khan shares a post for Kishori Ballal, his onscreen mother in Swades, on her demise.

Kannada actress Kishori Ballal known for playing 's mother 'Kaveri Amma' in Swades, passed away yesterday at the age of 82. The veteran actress was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments where she left for her heavenly abode yesterday afternoon. Kishori Ballal made acting debut with the 1960's Ivalentha Hendathi. She went on to do many films in her 5 years long career.

In the Hindi film industry, Kishori Ballal is best known for playing motherly figure to Shah Rukh Khan's character Mohan Bhargava in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades. Expressing his grief on her sudden demise, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming post for the late actress. Addressing her as 'Kishori Amma', Shah Rukh mentioned about how she reprimanded him from smoking and wished God to bless her soul.

May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020

Kishori Ballal also featured in Rani Mukerji starrer Aiyyaa and in and Neil Nitin Mukesh's film Lafangey Parindey. Director Ashutosh Gowariker too mourned her demise and shared a post in her remembrance. "HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!", read his post.

