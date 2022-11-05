Shah Rukh Khan shares his reaction on seeing fans outside Mannat on birthday: Nice to see people

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of the Pathaan teaser. Fans loved it and it has been trending since it came out. However, today the actor held an impromptu Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan shared an update on Twitter where he welcomed fans to ask him questions. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask.”

Your reaction to seeing fans outside Mannat:

Fans also quickly joined and asked him several questions. One of the fans asked him, "What was your reaction when you saw so many fans celebrating your birthday outside mannat?" Shah Rukh replied, "It’s been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit." On the same note, another fan also asked him, "#AskSRK biggest change in lifestyle post-pandemic?" The Pathaan actor replied, "I think I have become less wanting to do everything in a rush."