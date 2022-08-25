Shah Rukh Khan shares new motion poster of Pathaan feat ‘tough’ John Abraham who plays it ‘rough’; WATCH

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been announced, fans have been jumping with joy. The teaser has already created a lot of hype. Recently, SRK had taken to his social media handle to release the motion poster of Deepika Padukone who plays the leading lady in the film. Today, he has yet again taken to his Instagram handle to release the motion poster of John Abraham, who plays a pivotal role in the film. The poster features the Force actor in a rough and tough look and we bet fans are going to love it.