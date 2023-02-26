Shah Rukh Khan shares 'raw' photo from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa days as film turns 29; Wins hearts with caption

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released film, Pathaan. He returned to the big screen after four years and left the audience mighty impressed by his action avatar. The film also starred Deepika Padukone , John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Amid enjoying the glorious run at the box office, Shah Rukh, on Sunday, took to social media and walked down memory lane as his film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 29 years.

Directed by Kundan Shah, the hit film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released on 25th February 1994. Apart from SRK, the film also starred Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, Satish Shah, Naseeruddin Shah and others. The film was highly loved by the audience for its amazing storyline, solid performances and soothing music. As it completed 29 years, King Khan took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture from the film.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a beautiful note. He wrote about how he was surrounded by the best cast and crew in India. He even mentioned that he misses Kundan Shah every day. Khan's note read, "At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!" Have a look: