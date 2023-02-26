Shah Rukh Khan shares 'raw' photo from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa days as film turns 29; Wins hearts with caption
Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, took to social media and walked down memory lane as his film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 29 years.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released film, Pathaan. He returned to the big screen after four years and left the audience mighty impressed by his action avatar. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Amid enjoying the glorious run at the box office, Shah Rukh, on Sunday, took to social media and walked down memory lane as his film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 29 years.
Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartfelt note as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completes 29 years
Directed by Kundan Shah, the hit film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released on 25th February 1994. Apart from SRK, the film also starred Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, Satish Shah, Naseeruddin Shah and others. The film was highly loved by the audience for its amazing storyline, solid performances and soothing music. As it completed 29 years, King Khan took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture from the film.
Along with the picture, the actor also penned a beautiful note. He wrote about how he was surrounded by the best cast and crew in India. He even mentioned that he misses Kundan Shah every day. Khan's note read, "At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!" Have a look:
After SRK tweeted, his fans were seen expressing love for the film. A fan commented, "Easily my most favourite film of all time. Sunil remains dearest of all." Another fan wrote, "If you ask me after Swades I wld rate Kabhi Haan kabhi Na as my most fav movie n Sunil’s character is very close to my heart. Sunil had child like innocence n this movie reminds me of my old beautiful GOA n our culture. Evrthing about this movie was so relatable n real."
Work front
After Pathaan, King Khan is all set to be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are slated to release this year.
ALSO READ: REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in April
Sneha Hiro has been a Bollywood junkie and her keen interest in celebrities ended up transpiring into a professional ...Read more