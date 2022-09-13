Shah Rukh Khan shares still from Main Hoon Na after son Aryan Khan drops stylish PIC; Says 'Mujh par gaya hai'

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India's finest actors who has been at the forefront of the Indian movie industry for more than three decades. The actor has been a part of iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Chennai Express, and numerous others. SRK is also a family man at heart and never misses an opportunity to interact with them on social media. After a fun interaction with Aryan Khan on Instagram following the latter sharing his stylish ad photos, the action shifted to Twitter.

Gauri Khan shared a photo of Aryan Khan on Twitter. In the photo, Aryan can be seen jumping and posing, looking dapper in athleisure. What's to note here is the jump similar to his dad's from one of his films. We must say- Like Father, Like Son. Mom Gauri was extremely elated. She captioned the tweet, "Onwards and upwards... my boy". Shah Rukh Khan, being the goofy self that he is, quoted his wife's tweet and captioned his tweet as, "Mujh par gaya hai... my boy!", as he shared a still from 'Main Hoon Na'. His tweet loosely translates as, "He has gone on me... my boy!". This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has shared this side of his on Twitter. He generally tweets about something funny yet self-deprecating, so that his followers and admirers can have a little laugh.