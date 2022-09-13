Shah Rukh Khan shares still from Main Hoon Na after son Aryan Khan drops stylish PIC; Says 'Mujh par gaya hai'
Shah Rukh Khan is one witty dad. Here's how he reacted to son Aryan's pictures.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of India's finest actors who has been at the forefront of the Indian movie industry for more than three decades. The actor has been a part of iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Chennai Express, and numerous others. SRK is also a family man at heart and never misses an opportunity to interact with them on social media. After a fun interaction with Aryan Khan on Instagram following the latter sharing his stylish ad photos, the action shifted to Twitter.
Gauri Khan shared a photo of Aryan Khan on Twitter. In the photo, Aryan can be seen jumping and posing, looking dapper in athleisure. What's to note here is the jump similar to his dad's from one of his films. We must say- Like Father, Like Son. Mom Gauri was extremely elated. She captioned the tweet, "Onwards and upwards... my boy". Shah Rukh Khan, being the goofy self that he is, quoted his wife's tweet and captioned his tweet as, "Mujh par gaya hai... my boy!", as he shared a still from 'Main Hoon Na'. His tweet loosely translates as, "He has gone on me... my boy!". This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has shared this side of his on Twitter. He generally tweets about something funny yet self-deprecating, so that his followers and admirers can have a little laugh.
Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet quoting Gauri Khan:
Many may not know but Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with his son Aryan Khan, quite a few times in movies. Aryan Khan essayed the role of Junior Rahul Raichand, a character played by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He also dubbed for an animated movie, The Incredibles, and a live-action flick, The Lion King, along with his father. On the work front, while SRK gears up for three massive theatrical releases namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki next year, Aryan Khan is working on a web series for Red Chillies Entertainment, details of which have been kept under wraps.
