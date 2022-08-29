Shah Rukh Khan to shoot a month-long schedule for Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara in Chennai; Report

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll these days! The actor who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama film, Zero in 2018, is all set to return to the big screens after a hiatus with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, fans cannot keep calm. The actor is currently in Chennai right now, resuming the shoot of Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee. The casting and the film has created a massive buzz ever since it has been announced. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will be collaborating with Atlee for the first time ever and the film will also star South actress Nayanthara in the lead.

Now, according to ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan will be filming for Jawan in Chennai on a month-long schedule. The source said that the actor will go back to the sets of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki much later. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, the film also has Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is all set for release in theatres on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Recently, Deepika Padukone was also spotted with Shah Rukh and Atlee in Chennai, leading to speculations that she may have a cameo in the film.

In June, the teaser of Jawan was unveiled and the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has also joined the sets of SRK's Jawan. A photo of the actor with King Khan from the sets has surfaced on the internet. According to reports, the South superstar is playing a cameo role and he has also not charged any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Khan. Well, not just Thalapathy Vijay but reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi will also play key roles in the film.

