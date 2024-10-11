Shah Rukh Khan should keep his promise of recommending Aadesh Shrivastava’s son in industry, claims late composer's wife Vijayta: ‘God has given him…’

Aadesh Shrivastava, the renowned music composer, passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer. His wife, Vijayta Pandit, a well-known Bollywood actress and playback singer, is most famous for her role in Love Story (1981). In a recent interview, Vijayta made a plea to Shah Rukh Khan, urging him to keep his promise of helping establish her son, Avitesh, in Bollywood. She reminded him of the commitment made to her late husband and added, "God has given him so much, so now he has to keep his promise."

In an interview with Indian Express, Vijayta Pandit shared her disappointment that neither Shah Rukh Khan nor his team have responded to her attempts to connect with them. As the sole parent guiding her son Avitesh, she feels a strong responsibility to help him succeed, especially after Aadesh's passing.

Reflecting on the moment when Aadesh signaled to SRK in the hospital, pointing towards Avitesh, she believes now is the time for her son to step into leading roles. Despite her efforts, including reaching out to SRK's secretary Pooja Dadlani multiple times without success, Vijayta still holds SRK in high regard, describing him as a kind and genuine person.

She said, "Nothing has happened even after I spoke up. I tried reaching out again. I got his secretary, Pooja Dadlani's, number. I tried calling her two or three times, but she did not answer. SRK is a wonderful person, a very sweet boy."

Vijayta Pandit fondly remembered her early encounter with Shah Rukh Khan during the making of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. She visited his modest home on Carter Road with Jatin and Lalit and was warmly welcomed by SRK, who was thrilled to see her. The house, located in an old building, had a simple setup with mattresses instead of sofas in the small living room.

Gauri Khan, his wife, served them cold drinks, and SRK enthusiastically talked about how much he admired her work, also noting how small Mumbai homes could be. This memory highlighted the humble beginnings of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Vijayta reflected on how Shah Rukh Khan was just starting out in the industry when she first met him and how he has since risen to great heights, now owning the iconic Mannat bungalow. She expressed that with all the success he has received, it's time for him to honor the promise made to Aadesh. "God has given him so much, so now he has to keep his promise. I am not saying they should sign him for a film; they should just recommend him. Help him audition," she said.

In a chat with Lehren Retro, Vijayta shared that her son Avitesh has been working hard, collaborating with artists like Akon and French Montana. However, she expressed frustration that he isn't receiving the support he needs from the film industry. Since her husband Aadesh is no longer around, she believes it's crucial for others to step in and help her son.

She recalled how, just before passing away, Aadesh held Shah Rukh Khan’s hand in the hospital and indicated that he should look after Avitesh. Now, she’s struggling to get in touch with Shah Rukh and urged him to remember their friendship. Vijayta noted that Avitesh, who represents her family's future, needs backing, and she suggested that Shah Rukh could produce a film for him through Red Chillies Entertainment.

