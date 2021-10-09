‘For Shah Rukh Khan, the show must go on’: Body double confirms Atlee’s shoot isn’t on halt

Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest row, Shah Rukh Khan’s body double reportedly confirmed that the shooting of Atlee is going as per plan. Although SRK hasn’t returned to the set, his body double Prashant Walde told Hindustan Times, that the superstar has asked the camera to continue rolling in his absence.

Walde informed the portal that along with Atlee, he has been reportedly shooting other advertisement work too. With the recent development in Aryan’s case, the superstar has asked his crew to not stop working. However, confirmation on Pathan’s schedule is yet unclear. Walde said, “The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments,”

During the same interaction, the body double also added that the entire crew has faith in him. According to him, one reason for not stopping the shoot is also that it will impact too many lives. Wadle sheds light on how industry folks have suffered amid COVID-19 due to restrictions. Now, stopping the shoot will once again mean disrupting the daily earning of many. He added, “Our work has resumed after so many difficulties after the lockdown. For Shah Rukh sir, the show must go on. Whole team from South is here for the shoot of the film. And with them is connected with the life of many daily workers, this is known by SRK sir. That’s why he hasn’t asked us to stop working.”

When questioned about the mood on the set, he informed the portal that crew members are all disturbed on the site, however, professionally everyone is doing their bid to reduce the problem. “We’re all trying to be professional, but we’re disturbed from inside. But for us, he’s always right, and we trust him completely, because we’re able to survive today only because of him.” While concluding the interaction, the body double couldn’t confirm Pathan’s shoot schedule, however, he reportedly hoped for the superstar’s well being for him to return on sets again.

