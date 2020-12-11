Shah Rukh Khan showers birthday love on legendary actor Dilip Kumar: You have always loved me like your own

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s 98th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan has wished the legendary actor in the sweetest way possible.

The veteran actor Dilip Kumar is a force to be reckoned with and he is undoubtedly an inspiration to many budding actors. He is one of the greatest actors the Hindi film industry can ever have. The senior is celebrating his 98th birthday today and on this occasion, he has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from his ardent fans, family members, and from Bollywood. Several stars have wished the actor on their social media. Now, has penned an endearing note for him. In his post, King Khan shared his undying love for the veteran actor and said Dilip has inspired the world by just being himself.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Raees star shared his stunning picture with Dilip Kumar. He captioned the post as, “To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself... Wishing the legendary #DilipKumar a very Happy Birthday. I cherish and remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail and you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib.” In the photo, SRK can be seen striking a perfect pose with Dilip Kumar. Both actors can be seen twinning in black outfits.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram post:

Notably, Shah Rukh has always been in touch with the evergreen actor. In fact, he has often visited the ailing 98-year-old superstar at his residence. Earlier in an interview with Filmfare magazine, the Dilwale star had explained how he is attached to Dilip Saab ever since from Peshawar days. He was quoted as saying, “I knew Dilip saab as a kid. Dad knew him. They used to live in the same galli in Delhi. I’ve met Dilip saab many times in my childhood. We have been to his place often.” He stated that his relationship with Dilip Sir goes beyond films and that the couple has always treated him as their son.

