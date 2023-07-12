Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Jawan music director Anirudh in witty tweet; says he will miss ‘Vampire’ nights

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is back with a bang after a long hiatus, with the massive success of Pathaan. The Bollywood superstar, who is now set to be active in the industry again with a handful of promising projects in his kitty, will be next seen in Jawan, the upcoming mass entertainer. The much-awaited project, which marks the Hindi cinema debut of renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee, is now garnering the attention of cine-goers with its terrific Prevue which was released recently.

Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Jawan music director Anirudh

The Jawan Prevue video has emerged as an instant hit on social media and has been receiving immense love from both Shah Rukh Khan fans and film fanatics. Especially, music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with the much-awaited project, has created quite a huge stir on the internet with his stellar background music in the Jawan prevue. Along with the cine-goers, leading man Shah Rukh Khan is also clearly impressed with Anirudh's extraordinary compositions for the film.

Recently, Anirudh Ravichander shared a special post dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan on his Twitter handle, as he revealed the Jawan Prevue. "Dreams do come true and how! We make our debut with none other than the King @iamsrk Thank you sir... and thank you my dear brother @Atlee_dir... Readyyy," reads Anirudh's post.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has clearly enjoyed his working experience with Anirudh Ravichander, retweeted the musician's Twitter post and showered love on him with a witty message. "Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night ) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights!!," wrote the superstar. Well, King Khan's post clearly hints that Anirudh has composed a stellar soundtrack for the much-awaited film.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet, below:

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan learned Tamil from Vijay Sethupathi on Jawan sets? Know how SRK thanked him